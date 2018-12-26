Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Mount Etna has first 'flank eruption' in over a decade

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake has hit Sicily around Europe's most active volcano Mount Etna, injuring at least two people, Italian media report.

Some buildings were reportedly damaged in what was the latest in dozens of tremors since Etna erupted on Monday.

Volcanic ash had earlier covered nearby villages, and flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.

People on the mountainside were told to escape quickly.

The earthquake struck at 03:19 local time (02:19 GMT) on Wednesday near the municipality of Viagrande.

Pictures of damaged buildings have been posted on social media.

Il terremoto a Catania: Etna: notte di paura per un sisma di magnitudo 4.8: si registrano crolli a Fleri, Santa Venerina e Zafferana Etnea. L'epicentro intorno ai comuni di Viangrande e Trecastagni L'articolo Il terremoto a Catania proviene da… https://t.co/XvoM9Go9qa pic.twitter.com/nIkaql2A7f — Notizie confermate (@notiveri) December 26, 2018

Italian media report panic among local residents, many of whom run out into the streets.

There were also reports of buildings shaking in Catania, a city of more than 300,000 people.