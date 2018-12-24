Image copyright RTE

A literary critic has died following a car crash in County Meath.

Eileen Battersby, 60, was seriously injured in the single-vehicle crash 4km (2.5 miles) from Drogheda at 14:00 local time on Saturday, and died on Sunday night.

Her daughter was also admitted to hospital.

She was a contributor on RTÉ's Sunday Miscellany programme and the show will broadcast a pre-recorded item featuring her on Christmas Day.

Skip Twitter post by @RTESunMisc We're greatly saddened to hear of the sudden death of Eileen Battersby. Our deepest sympathy to her daughter Nadia, her family and many friends. As a contributor to Sunday Miscellany, Eileen wrote superb scripts with both emotional and intellectual depth. In company, she 1/2 pic.twitter.com/FKg2kyE71Y — Sunday Miscellany (@RTESunMisc) December 24, 2018 Report

Ms Battersby won several awards for her writing on the arts. Her reviews appeared in The Irish Times, Financial Times, The Times Literary Supplement and The New York Times.

Originally from California, she studied in Dublin and began her career with the Sunday Tribune before moving to The Irish Times.

She was later appointed literary correspondent, a job she held until July.

She became one of Ireland's best known critics, with an encyclopaedic knowledge of her subject matter. She was also a passionate advocate for fiction in translation.

Ms Battersby was also the author of works of non-fiction, including books about her beloved animals, and a novel, Teethmarks on my Tongue.

Editor of the Irish Times Paul O'Neill described her as "one of the most influential critics of her generation".