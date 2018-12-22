Image copyright Getty Images

A man is in a critical condition after he was shot in Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.

The shooting happened at about 18:50 local time on Saturday at Blakestown Cottages in Blanchardstown.

Irish national broadcaster RTÉ reported that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, had been shot in the head.

Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene with other emergency services.