Police have appealed for witnesses following a cross-border wave of burglaries on Thursday night.

Four crimes were reported in County Fermanagh between 18:30 GMT and 21:15.

Det Insp Trevor Stevenson said police believed these crimes were linked to other burglaries of a similar type across the border in Counties Cavan and Monaghan on the same night.

He said police were keen to trace the movement of a black Audi A3 and a white Transit-style van.

Rooms ransacked

"The first report was made at just after 6.30pm in the Graffy Road area of Enniskillen where entry was gained to a property, several rooms ransacked and a number of items stolen," he said.

Rooms were ransacked in a property in Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh at about 20:00 and a number of items of jewellery were taken.

"The third incident was reported to us just before 21:00 on the same road in Lisnaskea. At this time, it is not clear what, if anything was taken," Det Insp Stevenson added.

A fourth burglary was reported to police in the Crom Road area of Enniskillen at about 21:15, where a number of rooms were ransacked.