Roscommon farm attack: Two people released
- 21 December 2018
Two men arrested over a violent incident at a farm in County Roscommon have been released without charge.
Eight people were injured when masked men attacked security guards at the repossessed property near Strokestown on Sunday.
Four vehicles were also burned out and a guard dog was killed in the incident.
A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions, according to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.
Gardaí (Irish police) say investigations are continuing.