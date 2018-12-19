Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Footage courtesy of RTÉ: The aftermath of attack at the house in County Roscommon

Two men have been arrested in connection with an attack at a farmhouse in County Roscommon last weekend.

Eight people were injured when masked men attacked security guards at the property near Strokestown on Sunday.

It is understood the men were detained in the north of the county before 11:00 local time, according to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ.

Four vehicles were also burned out and a guard dog was killed in the incident.

Searches

A Garda (Irish police force) spokesman said searches were continuing as part of an ongoing investigation.

Yesterday in the Irish parliament, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar clashed with a Sinn Féin representative over the incident.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The Garda operation has been under way since Sunday

Mr Doherty had said it was shocking that those who carried out evictions were not regulated under Ireland's Private Security Act.

He condemened what he called an "ordeal of thuggery"

A garda spokesman said officers were investigating an incident of criminal damage and assault at a house at Falsk.