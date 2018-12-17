In pictures: Vatican sand nativity scene

A nativity scene made entirely of sand is on display at the Vatican.

Image copyright AFP Image caption This nativity scene, made out of 720 tonnes of sand, is 5.5m high (18ft) and 16m wide

Image copyright EPA Image caption The sand, offered by the town of Jesolo in Veneto, has been mixed with water and compressed into blocks to make it durable

Image copyright EPA Image caption The scene features Joseph, Mary, angels, shepherds, animals and the three kings...

Image copyright EPA Image caption ...as well as Jesus as an infant

Image copyright AFP Image caption It was inaugurated earlier this month on St Peter's Square along with a giant Christmas tree

Image copyright EPA Image caption The work was made by US sand artist Rich Varano (R) and three sculptors: Radovan Zivny (L), Susanne Ruseler (CL) and Ilya Filimontsev (CR)

Image copyright EPA Image caption The scene will be on display until 13 January

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.