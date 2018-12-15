Dublin: Newborn baby's body found on beach
The body of a newborn baby has been found on a beach near Dublin in the Republic of Ireland.
At this stage, it is not clear whether the baby was a girl or a boy.
Gardaí (Irish police) said the remains of what appeared to be a baby were discovered shortly before 10:00 local time on Saturday in Balbriggan, north of the city.
The area has been cordoned off as police forensic officers carry out an investigation.
Gardaí are concerned about the well-being of the baby's mother and have asked her to come forward.
They have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information.