Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five weekends of protests have dented the French economy

"Yellow vest" protesters have gathered on the Champs-Elysées in Paris for a fifth consecutive weekend of demonstrations.

Thousands of police will be deployed in case of violent clashes and disruptions that have marked previous protests.

The movement began five weeks ago, initially against a rise in fuel taxes, but has since spread to take in other issues, including education reforms.

Dozens of people have already been arrested this Saturday.

However, so far the number of arrests is much lower than the 300 made around the same time last weekend.

Some shops and department stores have closed for the day as the protesters defied calls by the French government urging them to stay at home.

"Last time, we were here for taxes," 28-year-old called Jeremy told the AFP news agency.

"This is for the institutions - we want more direct democracy," he said, adding that people needed to "shout to make themselves heard".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Yellow-vest protests descended into violent clashes last weekend

Some museums will also be closed, but both the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower will remain open.

The impact of the "gilets jaunes" (yellow-vest) demonstrations has been keenly felt in France. The government has been forced to bow to pressure and adjust its economic course.

President Emmanuel Macron responded to the nationwide street protests by scrapping an unpopular fuel tax rise, and promising an extra €100 (£90; $114) a month for minimum wage earners and tax cuts for pensioners.

However, it is far from clear that he has done enough to defuse public anger.

The BBC's Hugh Schofield in Paris says some in the movement are calling for a pause following President Macron's concessions, but there are still yellow vests around the country who feel now is not the time to ease the pressure.