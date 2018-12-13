Image copyright Reuters Image caption A police operation was under way in the Meinau area of Strasbourg on Thursday evening

French police have "shot dead" the man believed to have attacked Strasbourg's Christmas market, police sources have told reporters.

Cherif Chekatt had been on the run since the attack on Tuesday evening.

Three people died following the shooting at the popular attraction and several more were seriously injured.

France Info reported that Chekatt was found hiding in a warehouse in the Meinau area of the city, and had been shot dead by police.

The suspect had a string of criminal convictions and had become a radical Islamist while in prison.

Hundreds of French police and security forces had been searching for him.

Meinau is not far from the Neudorf district, where the suspect was last seen.

A large police operation took place in Neudorf earlier on Thursday.