Are you ready for weapons training? Take on the role of a new student starting military classes at school in Poland.

Doris Klimala has been studying here for a while. She'll look after you. Good luck.

A surge of patriotism in Poland has resulted in increased demand for military classes in high schools.

It follows the election of a conservative government and comes amid on-going tension with neighbouring Russia.

Use your mouse, track pad or arrow buttons to look left, right, up and down in this immersive BBC World Service 360 video.

Produced by Trystan Young, Daniel South and Isabella Allen.

Listen to more stories from The Newsroom.