Image caption Leo Varadkar and Theresa May are meeting in Brussels to discuss the Irish border backstop

The prime minister and taoiseach are meeting ahead of a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.

Theresa May is attempting to get political and legal reassurances about the Irish border backstop.

Mrs May was due to meet Leo Varadkar on Wednesday but it was cancelled due to a vote of confidence in her leadership.

Mrs May has met other EU leaders in recent days but they have given no indication they are prepared to make major changes to the Brexit deal.

On Wednesday night Mr Varadkar spoke to European Commission President Jean Claude Juncker.

They agreed the withdrawal agreement is "the best outcome available" and "cannot be reopened or contradicted".

The Irish government has been consistent that whatever happens in the Brexit process there will be no hardening of the Irish border.

Asked earlier this year, Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar said: "That will just never happen - ever."