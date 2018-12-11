Image copyright RTÉ

Scouting Ireland has identified 317 alleged victims and 212 alleged perpetrators of sexual abuse following a review of historical files and the opening of a confidential helpline.

Last month the figures stood at 71 alleged abusers and 108 alleged victims, RTE reported.

Irish minister for children Katherine Zappone said she believed this number would "in all probability increase".

The minister said the increase over two weeks was "a matter of grave concern"

She said it underlined once again the serious challenges facing Scouting Ireland.

Image copyright Oireachtas Image caption Irish Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said she believed the figures would increase

Ian Elliott, the child safeguarding expert engaged by Scouting Ireland to examine past child protection files, has previously said the cases were not restricted to the Republic of Ireland.

Some were in Northern Ireland and overseas, he said.

In April, the government suspended funding to the youth organisation following grave concerns about its governance.