Four people have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected cocaine with a street value of 2.8m euros (£2.5m) was seized in Dublin.

The seizure was made after gardaí (Irish police) intercepted two vehicles in a car park in Liffey Valley at about 19:10 local time on Thursday.

Three men and one woman, who are all in their 40s, were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences.

50,000 euros (£45,000) was recovered in a follow-up search in County Meath.

The four people who were arrested have been detained at Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Lucan garda stations.