Image copyright Google Image caption The 66 year old was attacked outside a private university in Paris

An Irish man who was stabbed to death in France on Wednesday has been identified as John Dowling.

The 66 year old had worked as an English language teacher in Paris.

He was stabbed several times in front of the city's private Pôle Léonard de Vinci university in the La Defense business district, where he taught.

The attacker is understood to have been Pakistani man who is believed to have been excluded by the university last year.

The French Higher Education Minister Frédérique Vidal posted on Twitter that there was indignation at the killing.

She said that a police investigation would reveal what happened and that a team of psychologists will attend the university on Thursday.

The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.