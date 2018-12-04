Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The raid is seen as a major success for the Carabinieri

Italian police have arrested the man said to be the new head of the Sicilian Mafia, along with 45 associates.

The dawn raid in Palermo netted 80-year-old jeweller Settimo Mineo. He was reportedly elected Cosa Nostra godfather at a Mafia meeting in May.

Italian media describe him as the successor to Toto Riina, who died in jail a year ago.

The Mafia suspects are accused of extortion, firearms offences, arson and other crimes.

The Sicilian Mafia - the Cosa Nostra - managed to rebuild its leadership, known as the Cupola, after it had not met for years, reports say.