County Donegal crash: Man in 20s dies near Ballybofey
- 4 December 2018
A man in his late 20s has died following a crash in County Donegal.
The man, who was alone in a van, crashed into a vacant house about 23:00 GMT on Monday on the N15 at Cashelnavene, Ballybofey.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road has been closed and diversions are in place as investigations continue.