A man has died in a crash and a Garda (Irish police) officer has been dragged hundreds of metres by a car that he had tried to stop before the collision.

It happened in Castleblaney, County Monaghan, on Tuesday night.

Shortly before the collision, Gardaí had attempted to stop a silver Audi near Castleblaney Garda Station.

The Audi drove off dragging the officer about 500m (550 yards) before crashing into a Skoda Octavia on Main Street. The Skoda driver died at the scene.

The body of the dead man, who was in his 40s, has been taken to a Drogheda hospital for a post mortem examination.

The injured officer, who is in his 20s, is being treated at the same hospital for head, face and leg wounds.

The Audi driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested at the scene of the crash, which happened at about 23:30 local time.

Main Street had been closed for a forensic examination.