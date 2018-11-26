Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Benoit Quennedey is a senior civil servant at the French Senate

A senior official in the French Senate has been arrested on suspicion of spying for North Korea, French media reports say.

Benoit Quennedey was arrested on Sunday night over the "collection and delivery of information to a foreign power", AFP news agency reported.

He is being questioned by the domestic security agency, the DGSI.

His Paris home and the home of his parents near Dijon have been searched, Le Parisien newspaper said.

Mr Quennedey is a senior civil servant and president of the Franco-Korean Friendship Association, Le Parisien added.

The Senate's presidency has declined to comment on the reports, AFP said.

The arrest was first reported by the Quotidien programme of the TV channel TMC.