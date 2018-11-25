Image caption Leo Varadkar addressed reporters ahead of the summit in Brussels

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said he continues to regret the fact that the UK is leaving the EU.

Leo Varadkar was speaking before EU leaders approved the withdrawal agreement at a special summit in Brussels.

The 27 leaders also approved a declaration on the future UK-EU relationship.

However, Prime Minister Theresa May faces a struggle to get the deal approved by the UK parliament.

Mr Varadkar said it had been a "very difficult" deal to negotiate but will allow for the UK to leave in an "orderly way".

"The best outcome for Ireland and for Europe and Britain would be for the UK to stay in the EU and stay in the single market and the customs union, but we respect their decision not to do that," Mr Varadkar said.

"We have an agreement that allows for an orderly withdrawal."

On Saturday, the president of the European Council said the Brexit deal will see the EU achieve its objective of avoiding a hard border in Ireland.

Donald Tusk made the remark in a letter to EU leaders ahead of the summit.

Mr Tusk, who chairs the group of EU national leaders, said the deal means the peace process in Northern Ireland "should not be affected".

He added: "During these negotiations, no-one wanted to defeat anyone."

Image caption Mr Varadkar was accompanied by Irish Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee

Mrs May has written a letter to the British public pleading for their support for her Brexit deal, as the EU prepares to sign it off.

The prime minister said her agreement promises a "brighter future" for the UK and leaving the EU next year will be "a moment of renewal and reconciliation for our whole country".

Mr Tusk has recommended all countries approve the agreement.

'Junk the backstop'

Spain - which had threatened to boycott the summit - will attend after a last-minute disagreement over Gibraltar was resolved on Saturday.

However, even if the EU agrees to the deal, it needs to be passed by the UK Parliament.

Many MPs - including in Mrs May's own Conservative Party - have stated they will vote against it.

On Saturday, leading Brexiteer, Boris Johnson, said the UK is on the verge of making a historic mistake if it does not "junk the backstop" in relation to the Irish border.

He told the DUP conference the EU had made Northern Ireland an "indispensable bargaining chip" in the Brexit negotiations.

DUP leader Arlene Foster said a Brexit deal that includes the backstop plan is "not in the national interest".

There has been political opposition among unionists to the government's plan because of the backstop, which aims to avoid a hard Irish border.

It would see only Northern Ireland stay aligned to some EU rules if it took effect.