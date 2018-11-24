Image copyright Reuters

Police in Paris have used tear gas and water cannon to disperse protesters demonstrating for a second weekend against rising fuel prices.

Clashes broke out on the Champs-Elysées despite a police security cordon around sensitive sites in the centre of the French capital.

Some 280,000 people took part in protests at more than 2,000 locations across France last Saturday.

Organisers billed the latest protests as "act two" in their rolling campaign.

Known as "yellow jackets" after their distinctive high-visibility attire, the protesters oppose an increase in fuel duty on diesel.

Several thousand demonstrators assembled on the Champs-Elysées, where they came up against a police cordon designed to stop them reaching key sites such as the prime minister's official residence.

Some 3,000 police have been deployed in Paris to prevent protesters demonstrating in unauthorised districts.