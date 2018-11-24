Dublin Airport flights resume after temporary suspension due to radar issue
- 24 November 2018
Flights at Dublin Airport have resumed after they had been temporarily suspended due to an issue with the radar system.
The airport warned of knock-on delays due to the "system outage".
In a tweet, Dublin Airport said the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had resolved the issue and that flights had now resumed.
Dublin Airport urged passengers to check with their airline for updates.
Flight operations had been suspended for about an hour.
This issue has now been resolved by @IAApress & flight operations have resumed. There will be knock-on delays due to the system outage.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 24, 2018
Please check with your airline in relation to the status of your flight & monitor flight information screens. We regret any inconvenience that the @IAApress radar issue caused to your travel plans this morning.— Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) November 24, 2018
