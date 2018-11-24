Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Flights at the airport had been suspended

Flights at Dublin Airport have resumed after they had been temporarily suspended due to an issue with the radar system.

The airport warned of knock-on delays due to the "system outage".

In a tweet, Dublin Airport said the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) had resolved the issue and that flights had now resumed.

Dublin Airport urged passengers to check with their airline for updates.

Flight operations had been suspended for about an hour.