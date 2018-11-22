Image copyright Dominik Loyen/Facebook Image caption Mr Loyen during a base jump in Nazaré earlier this month

A well-known German base jumper has died during an attempted jump in Portugal, German media report.

Dominik Loyen's parachute did not open during Monday's jump from a 100m (330ft) cliff in the coastal town of Nazaré, police told Bild newspaper.

An investigation into the incident is under way, Bild said.

Mr Loyen, 50, had been living in Switzerland, where base jumping is allowed, and was an instructor in Spain.

Video of the incident in Nazaré, a well-known surfing destination, shows Mr Loyen jumping together with another base jumper.

However while the other jumper's parachute opens, Mr Loyen's does not and he strikes several rocks during his fall to the beach, where rescuers were unable to revive him, Bild reported.

Mr Loyen had previously considered giving up base jumping, which involves jumping from fixed objects with a parachute and is one of the riskiest extreme sports.

"Yes, I had some thoughts about taking a break, or giving it up completely, when a good friend of mine had a fatal accident," he told Deutsche Welle in 2014.

"But then you deal with it, and somehow you have to do what you find fun. You worry about it and then decide to carry on anyway and you swear not to make the same mistakes."