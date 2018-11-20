Huge waterspout hits Italy's south-western city
- 20 November 2018
A huge waterspout has been captured on video moving from the sea and hitting Italy's south-western city of Salerno.
Eyewitnesses said the whirling column of air and water lifted containers in the city's port area. There were no reports of any injuries.
The rare phenomenon was observed at about 15:00 local time (14:00 GMT), officials say.
A waterspout is an intense columnar vortex that occurs over a body of water and quickly dissolves over dry land.
Footage of Tuesday's waterspout has been widely shared on social media, with some users describing the vortex as "incredible".
