Spice girls will start tour in Dublin

Image copyright Spice Girls Image caption Girl Power: the Spice Girls are back as a foursome

The Spice Girls have announced they will kick off their reunion tour in Dublin next year.

The group will headline Croke Park on 24 May 2019, with support from singer Jess Glynne.

The Spice Girls last came to Ireland to perform 21 years ago.

The announcement comes after the girl group announced their reunion, although Victoria Beckham will not be taking part.

Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton, Geri Horner and Melanie Chisholm revealed details of the reunion tour in a video on social media.

Tickets for the newly-added Dublin concert will go on sale on Thursday 22nd November at 09.00 GMT.