Image copyright EPA Image caption Nikola Gruevski is seen here visiting a renovated prison in Macedonia in 2009

Hungary has confirmed that an ex-prime minister of Macedonia has claimed political asylum after fleeing a prison sentence for corruption.

Nikola Gruevski arrived in the Hungarian capital, Budapest, this week after failing to surrender last Friday.

It is unclear how the nationalist politician reached Hungary as his passport was reportedly confiscated.

There is speculation Gruevski travelled by land through Serbia or took a detour to Albania to catch a plane.

Macedonia is preparing to make a formal request for his extradition.

He was forced from office in 2016 over a wire-tapping scandal and this year a court found he had unlawfully influenced officials over the purchase of a luxury bulletproof Mercedes Benz. He says the charges were politically motivated.

A new government led by social democrats is now in office.

How did he get away?

Confirming that Gruevski was in the country, Hungary's government did not disclose his movements.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief, Gergely Gulyas, said only that the fugitive former prime minister had sought asylum at a Hungarian representation outside Macedonia, and that Hungary had played no part in getting him out.

On Tuesday, Gruevski had posted on Facebook to announce that he was in Budapest and had claimed political asylum after "countless" threats against his life.

One early theory, in Serbian newspaper Politika, suggests he travelled to Albania and donned a disguise before taking a flight from the capital, Tirana, to Hungary.

The crew were unaware of the identity of the passenger "because he did not remove either the sunglasses or the hat during the whole flight", it said.

However, a source in Macedonia, speaking to BBC News on condition of anonymity, is sceptical about the Politika version, not least because the current Albanian government is friendly towards Gruevski's successors, the social democrats.

The article also refers to a flight by Malev, the Hungarian airline which has been defunct for six years.

A route through Serbia is more likely, the same source says, because Gruevski had very good relations with Belgrade and secret service chiefs there.

Furthermore, it would be relatively easy to cross Macedonia's borders unobserved.

Meanwhile, police in Macedonia have started investigating their own ranks for possible accomplices in the escape, the government said.

Why go to Hungary?

Gruevski served as Macedonian prime minister for a decade from 2006, and as leader of the VMRO-DPMNE party from 2003 until 2017.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Gruevski (L) had good relations with Viktor Orban (R)

During that time he had good relations with fellow nationalist Viktor Orban, who commended him for his efforts to stop undocumented migrants passing up through the Balkans towards western Europe.

However, the Hungarian government said in a statement that it "in no way" wished to "intervene in the internal affairs of sovereign countries, and we consider the assessment of the former Macedonian prime minister's asylum request to be solely a legal issue".

The asylum claim could also prove difficult for Hungary's already strained relations with other EU states. Macedonia itself is seeking to join the EU.

An EU spokesperson told the BIRN news site that Brussels was following events and that the case "must not be politicised".