Image copyright EPA Image caption Denmark's minister for development co-operation, Ulla Tornaes, said respect for human rights was crucial for Denmark

Denmark is withholding 65m krone (£7.5m; $9.8m) in aid to Tanzania after "unacceptable homophobic comments" from a senior politician, a minister says.

Development minister Ulla Tornaes did not name the official but said she was "very concerned" by the comments.

Last month, Paul Makonda, commissioner for the commercial capital Dar es Salaam, called on the public to report suspected gay men to the police.

He said he would set up a surveillance squad to track down gay people.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania and punishable by up to 30 years in prison. Correspondents say statements against gay people have increased since President John Magufuli's election in 2015.

In 2017, the country's deputy health minister defended a threat to publish a list of gay people.

"I am very concerned about the negative development in Tanzania. Most recently the totally unacceptable homophobic statements from a commissioner," Ms Tornaes said on Twitter.

"I have therefore decided to withhold DKK 65m in the country. Respect for human rights is crucial for Denmark."

Denmark is Tanzania's second biggest aid donor.

Ms Tornaes has also postponed a planned trip to the east African country, Danish broadcaster DR reported.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Paul Makonda urged members of the public to report gay men to the police

The Tanzanian government has not yet commented.

Mr Makonda - a staunch ally of the president - said last month that he expected international criticism for his stance, but added: "I prefer to anger those countries than to anger God."

At the time, the government distanced itself from his views, saying that he "was only airing his personal opinion", not government policy.

It said the government would "continue to respect and uphold all human rights as provided for in the country's constitution".

Earlier this month, ten men were arrested for allegedly conducting a same-sex marriage ceremony on the Tanzanian island of Zanzibar.

The move was condemned by human rights groups.