French journalist Philippe Lançon has made his first public appearance since being wounded in the deadly 2015 attack on satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.

Lançon appeared before cameras in Paris to collect the Femina literary prize for his book Le Lambeau (The Thread).

He was hit in the jaw and arm during the attack when Islamist militants shot dead 11 people at the magazine's office in the French capital on 7 January.

Le Lambeau recounts the attack and his slow recovery from his wounds.

The gunmen who burst into the magazine's offices later shot dead a policeman, and were eventually killed by security forces.

Their victims were eight journalists, two police officers, a caretaker and a visitor:

Charlie Hebdo editor and cartoonist Stéphane "Charb" Charbonnier, 47, who had been living under police protection since receiving death threats

Cartoonists Jean "Cabu" Cabut, 76, Bernard "Tignous" Verlhac, 57, Georges Wolinski, 80, and Philippe Honoré, 73

Elsa Cayat, 54, psychoanalyst and columnist, the only woman killed

Economist and regular magazine columnist Bernard Maris, 68, known to readers as Uncle Bernard

Michel Renaud, who was visiting from the city of Clermont-Ferrand

Mustapha Ourrad, proof-reader

Police officer Ahmed Merabet, 42, who was shot dead in a nearby street after the attack

Frédéric Boisseau, 42, caretaker, who was in the reception area at the time of the attack