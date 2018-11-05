Image copyright Reuters Image caption Mr Coveney's tweet was retweeted by the EU's deputy chief negotiator

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has insisted that a time-limited Brexit backstop will never be agreed by the Irish Government or the EU.

The backstop is an arrangement that applies if the Irish border cannot be kept frictionless during a wider deal.

On Sunday, the Daily Telegraph reported Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab wants the UK to have the unilateral right to end the backstop with three months notice.

It said Mr Raab made the proposal to Mr Coveney in London last week.

In a tweet on Monday Mr Coveney said: "The Irish position remains consistent and very clear that a "time-limited backstop" or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by Ireland or EU.

"These ideas are not backstops at all and don't deliver on previous UK commitments."

He was supported by the EU's deputy chief negotiator Sabine Weyand who tweeted, "still necessary to repeat this, it seems."

Both the EU and UK have agreed the need for a backstop, but not how it should operate.

The EU has proposed a backstop that would mean Northern Ireland staying in the EU customs union, large parts of the single market and the EU VAT system.

The UK government has rejected that as a threat to the integrity of the UK.

It has so far suggested a backstop that would see the UK as a whole remaining aligned with the EU customs union, possibly for a limited time.