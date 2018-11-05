Image copyright AFP Image caption Only two injuries have been reported, but rescue workers are searching the rubble

Two buildings have collapsed side by side in the French city of Marseille, injuring at least two people.

Both buildings collapsed mid-morning on Monday on Rue d'Aubagne near the city's historic old port.

Local mayor Sabine Bernasconi told French media that one building was supposed to be vacant, but emergency workers were searching for any possible casualties under the rubble.

French broadcaster BFMTV said a third building was also at risk of collapse.

In a tweet, the regional authority said police and firefighters were both at work at the site and urged Marseilles residents to avoid the area.