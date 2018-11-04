Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The scene of the incident remains sealed off

A woman has appeared in court in Dublin charged with the murder of a man in his 20s.

50-year-old Grace Miano, who lives in Foxrock, Dublin, appeared at a special sitting before Dublin District Court on Sunday morning.

Miano is accused of killing Limbani Mzoma whose body was discovered on Thursday.

It is understood the man received a number of knife wounds that amounted to a mutilation.

The body was discovered at a rented house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at about 23.30 local time on Thursday night.

Miano made no comment when she was charged an cautioned at Dublin District Court.

Miano will appear in court at Dún Laoghaire on Friday.