Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The scene of the incident remains sealed off

A woman in her 40s is to appear in court on Sunday to be charged in connection with the death of a man in Dublin.

She is due before a special sitting of Dublin District Court at 09.30 local time.

A post-mortem examination on a man in his 20s, who was fatally stabbed on Thursday night, has been completed.

However Irish police are not releasing the results "for operational reasons".

It is understood the man received a number of knife wounds that amounted to a mutilation.

The body was discovered at a rented house in Tudor Lawns in Foxrock at about 23.30 local time on Thursday night.

He has been named locally as Limbani Mzoma.

The woman was arrested on Friday.

The scene of the incident remains sealed off, while door-to-door enquiries take place.