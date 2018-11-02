Foxrock: Woman arrested after man found dead
A woman has been arrested by gardaí (Irish police) investigating the death of a man in Foxrock, County Dublin.
The body of the man, who was in his 20s, was found at a house in Tudor Lawns at about 23:30 local time on Thursday.
It is believed that he sustained stab wounds.
The woman, who is her 40s, is in custody in Dun Laoghaire.