Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Marlène Schiappa, seen here in May, expressed solidarity with "brave women" with cancer

France's minister for equality has donated her hair to a charity that makes wigs for women with cancer and has encouraged others to do the same.

Marlène Schiappa shared the reason behind why she had chopped off her hair in an online post, alongside her sister who donates her hair every two years.

The minister cited how, in addition to medical bills, the cost of a wig can be prohibitive for cancer sufferers.

She joins many women who donate hair during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"When a woman suffers from cancer, the bill increases quickly and goes beyond the medical care itself," the 35-year-old wrote in French on Facebook at the end of Pink October.

"For example, for those who lose their hair with [chemotherapy] and cannot afford to buy a wig if they want it," she added.

Ms Schiappa said she was at first reluctant to share her personal action but decided it was important to encourage others who might be able to do the same.

Some charities in countries like Belgium also accept coloured, white or grey hair, she noted.

"It's very simple," she said, "just cut at least 25cm (10in) to make one or more bunches [of hair] and send them off in the mail!"