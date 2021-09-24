BBC News

Angela Merkel: A career in pictures

Angela Merkel is stepping down as German chancellor after 16 years in power, bringing an end to a political career which has spanned more than three decades.

It is a career documented in pictures at every turn: from visiting fishermen during her earliest campaigns, to talks at the White House, and everything in between.

Here, we have collected just a few from the thousands capturing the woman who has been at the helm of Germany for so many years.

image caption23 September 2021: Mrs Merkel's tenure has been one of highs and lows but she will be remembered for her pragmatic approach and ability to forge consensus
image captionSummer 1989: Mrs Merkel (pictured far right) with Malgorzata Jeziorska and future husband Joachim Sauer at a university summer school for chemistry in Poland
image captionNovember 1990: By the next year, she was campaigning in the first German federal election to be held since the country was reunified
image captionJanuary 1994: Mrs Merkel was made minister for the environment - which appears to have meant showing off how you recycle wrapping paper
image captionMarch 1995: Mrs Merkel laughs with fellow minister Horst Seehofer, during a cabinet meeting
image captionMarch 2000: Mrs Merkel was chosen to lead the centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU) in 2000
image captionJuly 2005: Five years later, she was back on the campaign trail (pictured) - which would lead to her election as Germany's first female chancellor
image captionJune 2007: Despite it being the 21st Century, politics is still dominated by men, so Mrs Merkel - here with Italian Prime Minister Romano Prodi, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, US President George W Bush, Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Tony Blair - was often the lone female face
image captionApril 2009: Mrs Merkel became a symbol of fiscal austerity in the years which followed the financial crash
image captionApril 2011: Hillary Clinton, then US secretary of state, and Mrs Merkel in Berlin
image captionJune 2015: Mrs Merkel with then-President Barack Obama, after a G7 summit session in southern Germany. "You have been a trusted partner throughout my entire presidency - longer than any world leader," the US leader told her a year later
image captionSeptember 2015: The chancellor's decision to open Germany's borders to refugees in 2015 divided the country. Pictured: Refugees making their way through Hungary
image captionApril 2018: It also put her on a collision course with US President Donald Trump
image captionJune 2018: Migration was not the only issue on which they would clash. North Korea, Iran and trade were also contentious and led to moments like this at the G7 in Canada
image caption2020/21: As the coronavirus pandemic spread across the world, Mrs Merkel won praise for her early handling of the outbreak; some said her science background helped

All pictures, unless specified, are AFP or Getty Images

