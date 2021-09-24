Angela Merkel: A career in pictures
Angela Merkel is stepping down as German chancellor after 16 years in power, bringing an end to a political career which has spanned more than three decades.
It is a career documented in pictures at every turn: from visiting fishermen during her earliest campaigns, to talks at the White House, and everything in between.
Here, we have collected just a few from the thousands capturing the woman who has been at the helm of Germany for so many years.
All pictures, unless specified, are AFP or Getty Images