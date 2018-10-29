Image copyright PA Image caption Significant structural issues were discovered at Ardgillan Community College in County Dublin

Half of the school buildings at the centre of concerns over structural deficiencies in Ireland have been assessed.

Irish broadcaster has RTÉ reported that engineers have looked at 21 out of 42 sites.

Last week, two schools were shut down in Dublin due to structural problems.

They are among 30 built by County Tyrone-based company Western Building Systems (WBS).

The firm said both buildings were subject to inspections and certified as meeting compliance standards.

Repair work is understood to be scheduled at another school, Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan.

It will require external remedial work and will remain open.

RTÉ reported further work will be carried out at Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght.

WBS defends work

On Tuesday parts of Tyrrelstown Educate Together, and St Luke's National School in Mulhuddart, west Dublin were closed.

Alternative off-site accommodation is being sought for classes while repair work is carried out.

Classes are continuing at six schools where no intervention is required, including Luttrellstown Community College, Gaelscoil Shliabh Rua in Sandyford, Broombridge Educate Together National School, Scoil Choilm in Porterstown, Gaelscoil Thulach na nÓg in Dunboyne and Gaelscoil Teach Giúise in Firhouse.

In a statement, WBS said it "appreciates fully that this is an important matter, particularly for pupils, parents and teachers".

It added that it is "committed to better understanding why schools previously certified for completion by the department are now being assessed by the department", and has defended the work it has carried out.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said engineers should have structural inspections completed on all 42 schools by the end of the mid-term break.