Belgium scaffolding collapse kills one
- 24 October 2018
One person has been killed and another injured after scaffolding collapsed outside the central station in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police say.
The victims were two construction workers who were on the scaffolding when it fell shortly after 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT).
The injured worker's condition was stable, police said.
No further victims were found under the twisted metal, which emergency crews were preparing to dismantle.
Vanochtend is een stelling ingestort in de #Pelikaanstraat. Daarbij viel één dode te betreuren. Een tweede slachtoffer werd overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. De hulpdiensten zijn nog steeds ter plaatse. De straat blijft voorlopig afgesloten.https://t.co/qivgWYbjyo pic.twitter.com/gGX7EWX6Yg— Politie Antwerpen (@LPAntwerpen) October 24, 2018
