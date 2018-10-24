Belgium scaffolding collapse kills one

Image copyright @StationschefBMO

One person has been killed and another injured after scaffolding collapsed outside the central station in the Belgian city of Antwerp, police say.

The victims were two construction workers who were on the scaffolding when it fell shortly after 10:00 local time (08:00 GMT).

The injured worker's condition was stable, police said.

No further victims were found under the twisted metal, which emergency crews were preparing to dismantle.

You might also be interested in:

Image copyright @StationschefBMO

Image copyright @StationschefBMO