Image copyright PA Image caption The authorities have warned against treating wild animals as toys or pets (file photo)

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after a lion cub was discovered in an apartment the suburbs of Paris.

According to French media, police were alerted after the suspect tried to sell the six-week-old female for €10,000 ($11,470, £8,835).

He was discovered hiding in a cupboard at a neighbour's home on Tuesday, while the cub was found on a child's bed.

The animal is said to be in good health and has been handed to wildlife authorities.

According to Le Parisien, the suspect has previous convictions for theft.

This is not the first time police have found big cats being kept illegally.

In 2017, police found an emaciated lion cub in an empty flat in Paris, kept by a man who took selfies with it.

The story reached a happy ending in August, after the cub was rehomed in an animal reserve in South Africa.

And earlier this month, a jogger in the Netherlands came across a cub abandoned in a cage in a field. in a