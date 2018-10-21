Image copyright Fine Gael Image caption Seymour Crawford brought his "unique perspective" to the peace process, said Leo Varadkar

Seymour Crawford, an Ulster Protestant and Presbyterian former member of the Dáil (Irish parliament), has died.

The former Fine Gael politician, who was 74, represented the Irish border constituency of Cavan-Monaghan between 1992 and 2011.

He died in County Cavan on Saturday.

His "unique perspective" as a Protestant in Irish politics was "crucial" during the Northern Ireland peace process, said Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar.

So very sad to hear of the death of Saymour Crawford, former Fine Gael TD for Cavan/Monaghan. I first met Seymour as beef rep in the 1980's & VP of the association. A true gentleman. RIP — Mairead McGuinness

"I had the privilege of working alongside Seymour during his final term in the Dáil," added the Fine Gael leader.

"I know that I wasn't the only member of the current government to listen and learn from him."

Other high-profile politicians, including Mairead McGuinness, the vice-president of the European Parliament, and Irish Health Minister Simon Harris, paid tribute to Mr Crawford.

'Greatest compliment'

The Irish government's Business Minister Heather Humphreys, who won the Dáil seat vacated by Mr Crawford on his retirement in 2011, described him as "not just a mentor but a very close friend".

"Seymour never lost an election and that is perhaps the greatest compliment any politician can receive," she added.

"Today is a very sad day for the Fine Gael party in Cavan-Monaghan and in particular for the many people who worked so hard with Seymour down through the years during his various campaigns."

Saddened to hear of the passing of Seymour Crawford - a person who served both Fine Gael and his constituency of Cavan Monaghan with distinction during his long service in Dáil Éireann. May he rest in peace — Simon Harris TD

Mr Crawford was a farmer and a former vice-president of the Irish Farmers' Association, which represents the country's agricultural sector.

He brought the "practical approach he had learned as a farmer" into politics, according to former taoiseach John Bruton.

"Coming from a border constituency and a Presbyterian background, he helped to bridge gaps in mutual understanding that grew up between the communities on this island."