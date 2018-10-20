Image copyright Philip Dunn/Alamy Stock Image caption Patsy Dan Rodgers ruled Tory Island for over 20 years

The King of Tory Island, Patsy Dan Rodgers, has died at the age of 74.

The artist and musician was the island's best known resident and campaigned against government plans to resettle the islanders on Donegal's mainland following storms in 1974.

Mr Rodgers had lived on the 5km-long and 1km-wide island off the coast of County Donegal from the age of four.

He was elected king in 1993 by his fellow islanders.

Tory Island is home to more than 100 people and has one road, one church, one grocery shop, one lighthouse, one hotel, one hostel and one social club.

Image copyright Alamy Stock Photo Image caption The wild, rocky coast of Tory Island

In his role as king, Mr Rodgers welcomed visitors to the island, entertained them in the evenings by playing accordion and telling stories about his homeland, and said a farewell at the harbour.

He also fulfilled various ambassadorial obligations on the mainland and abroad.

In May he was invited to attend a civic reception in Donegal for his commitment to the island.

Image copyright Nicola Busca Image caption Patrick Rodgers was the king of Tory Island

Mr Rodgers told BBC News NI: "I'm completely overwhelmed.

"It's an honour to be the King of Tory Island. I love the place so much.

"I pray the culture and this island lives on because it's my passion," he added.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that Mr Rodgers died in hospital in Dublin on Friday evening surrounded by his family.