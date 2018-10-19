Image copyright AFP Image caption The judicial reform triggered mass protests across Poland

The EU's top court has ordered Poland to "immediately suspend" the application of its law which lowers the retirement age of Supreme Court judges.

The European Court of Justice upheld the request by the European Commission. The Polish government has been accused of trying to appoint loyal judges.

But Warsaw says the reforms, which lower the retirement age from 70 to 65, make the courts more efficient.

Poland has clashed with EU bodies in recent months over a number of issues.

What did the ECJ ruling say?

The Luxembourg-based court ordered Poland to immediately reinstate the Supreme Court judges who have been forced to retire since the new law came into force in July.

About a third of the judges have stepped down, but Chief Justice Malgorzata Gersdorf - who is also affected by the changes - is refusing to quit, saying the Polish Constitution guarantees her a six-year term.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Head of Poland's Supreme Court Malgorzata Gersdorf has called the new rules a "purge"

The ECJ said its decision is an interim measure, and a final ruling would be issued at a later date.

Fines could be imposed if Poland is found in breach of EU law.

How did the Polish government react?

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said the government had during "the last few hours received the court of justice decision", news agency AFP reports.

"We will certainly respond to it. We will see what these (EU) institutions are proposing. When we take them into consideration, several possibilities will be analysed," he added.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Paul Adams examines the political scene in Poland

The judicial reforms triggered mass street protests across Poland.

Opponents say the governing Law and Justice (PiS) party will use the law to appoint new judges loyal to the authorities.

The conservative government denies the accusations, saying the country's judiciary was not properly reformed after the end of communism in 1989.