The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said fears over threats of a return of violence in Ireland in the event of a hard border are "very real".

Leo Varadkar was speaking after meeting with European leaders in Brussels on Thursday.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted to ensure other leaders knew the Irish government was not "in any way exaggerating".

He added that Brexit was preventing a return to power sharing in Northern Ireland.

The taoiseach said he took a copy of The Irish Times to dinner with the leaders to demonstrate his point about a hard border.

Wednesday's edition of the paper featured a front page interview with the daughter of a man who was killed in an IRA bombing of a customs centre.

Mr Varadkar said: "I thought it was a useful prop to demonstrate to all of the European leaders the extent to which the concerns about the re-emergence of a hard border and of a return to violence are very real.

"I just wanted to make sure that there was no sense in the room that in any way anyone in Ireland, or in the Irish government, was exaggerating the risk of a return to violence in Ireland."

In her post-summit press conference Theresa May said the idea of having the option to extend the transition period could be "a further solution" to the search for a "backstop" to ensure no hard border.

Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont collapsed in January 2017 following a bitter row over a flawed green energy scheme and attempts to restore it have stalled.

Mr Varadkar said: "We have gone now without two years without a functioning executive and assembly in Northern Ireland.

"The two major parties have been unable to come together to form a coalition government which they had been able to do for most of the past 20 years".

"I met the leaders of both of the two main parties last week and they were in full agreement that the uncertainty around Brexit was one of the major reasons why they haven't been able to form an executive".

"We can see the uncertainty around Brexit is already having an affect, if we are to have a hard Brexit imagine the effects that could potentially follow".

Mr Varadkar said EU leaders understood Theresa May had to get an agreement through parliament, and were aware of the "enormous challenges" she had to get through.

The taoiseach said he and the British prime minister were "in broad agreement" on the idea that the backstop could not be time-limited.