A 41-year-old man who was attacked at a house party in Castleblayney, County Monaghan, has died.

The man sustained serious head injuries in the early hours of Sunday 7 October at a party held to watch the Conor McGregor fight.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin as a result, but died on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Friday.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the attack.

He appeared before Clover Hill District Court on Thursday morning and was remanded in custody to appear again in a month's time.