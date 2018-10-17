Image copyright KerchfM Image caption Wounded students were treated at the school before being taken to hospital

At least 10 people have been killed and dozens more wounded in an explosion at a college in Russian-annexed Crimea.

Officials said an "unidentified explosive device" detonated at the technical college in Kerch, where Russia has built a bridge between the peninsula and Russia.

Initial reports had suggested that the blast was some sort of gas explosion.

But a Russian national guard official said the incident was a deliberate "terrorist act".

Sergei Melikov said the explosion had been caused by an improvised explosive device.

National guard units had reached the scene of the "act of terrorism"' he told Interfax.

A local official said most of the blast victims were students of the technical college, which is a vocational school for teenagers.

Investigators released a statement saying an explosive device filled with "metal objects" had detonated in the dining area.

The director of the college, who had not been at the scene at the time of the attack, told Russian media that unknown armed men had broken into the building. She compared it to the school siege of Beslan in 2004, during which about 330 people died.

"There were lots of corpses, corpses of kids, a real terrorist attack," she said.

Reuters news agency said the schools and pre-schools were being evacuated in the city after the blast.