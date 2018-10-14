Image copyright PA Image caption Garda Supt David Taylor has been accused of trying to "hold on to his career through deceit"

A former head of the Garda (Irish Police) press office has been suspended after he was criticised by an inquiry into a child sex abuse smear campaign.

Garda Supt David Taylor claimed he was instructed to spread false allegations that a whistleblower, Sgt Maurice McCabe, was a child sex abuser.

The Disclosures Tribunal was set up to examine the smearing of Sgt McCabe.

Last week it gave a scathing assessment of Supt Taylor's credibility as a witness, saying he had lied repeatedly.

It accused Supt Taylor of "manipulation of the media" and said he had "managed to hold on to his career through deceit".

The child sex abuse allegations against Sgt McCabe were completely untrue, and the tribunal has found that the whistleblower remains an officer of exemplary character.

Image copyright PA Image caption Police whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe was the subject of false allegations

However, its interim findings about how the false rumours were spread has seriously damaged the reputations of Supt Taylor and his former boss, ex-Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan.

It said there was a "campaign of calumny against Maurice McCabe by Commissioner Martin Callinan and that in it he was actively aided by his press officer, Supt Dave Taylor".

Supt Taylor was appointed head of the Garda press office in July 2012 and worked there until May 2014.

He would later allege that Commissioner Callinan wanted to ruin Sgt McCabe's reputation in order to undermine his attempts to expose corruption in the force.

Sgt McCabe came to public attention after he claimed that senior officers had inappropriately wiped the penalty points from the driving licences of often well-connected offenders.

Supt Taylor claimed to the tribunal that he was instructed to use every opportunity to negatively brief journalists against Sgt McCabe.

He also claimed that then Deputy Commissioner Nóirín O'Sullivan had acquiesced to the smear campaign.

The tribunal found that Mr Callinan had slandered Sgt McCabe by telling a politician, a broadcaster and the Comptroller & Auditor General that the officer was being investigated for sex offences.

However, it found no evidence that Ms O'Sullivan and other senior gardaí were involved in the slur and it rejected much of Supt Taylor's evidence.

'Bitter over job'

During the inquiry, several journalists contradicted Supt Taylor's claims that he had briefed them against Sgt McCabe.

Supt Taylor had claimed telephone and computer records would prove that Commissioner Callinan had instructed him to smear the whistleblower.

But the tribunal's report stated: "There was nothing to be found on any telecommunications record.

"This claim caused the expenditure of hundreds of person hours by Forensic Science Northern Ireland in the expert examination of multiple devices and electronic accounts."

As to what may have motivated Supt Taylor to make his allegations, the tribunal said he was "not at all happy" about being moved out of the press office and into the traffic corps almost immediately after Nóirín O'Sullivan replaced Martin Callinan as commissioner in 2014.

"Disturbingly, he remained in touch with the Garda press office after his departure, asking to be put on the list of persons entitled to the daily reports of serious incidents," the report states.

The tribunal's report adds that Supt Taylor was "more than bitter" over his 2015 arrest on suspicion of leaking confidential information to the media about a high-profile case involving a Roma child in Dublin.

The Garda team appointed to investigate Supt Taylor's alleged media leaks included Nóirín O'Sullivan's husband, Det Supt James McGowan.

'Lies in a legal syrup'

In February 2016, the director of public prosecutions made an assessment that it was not possible to prove beyond doubt that the former press officer had leaked confidential information.

That same month, Supt Taylor took a judicial review of disciplinary proceedings against him.

The tribunal's interim report states: "What might be regarded as upsetting in all of this is the extent to which Superintendent Taylor was able to dress up lies in a legal syrup that cloyingly garnered public sympathy.

"He apparently succeeded in garnering public sympathy through the manipulation of the media and he also managed to hold on to his career through deceit."

The tribunal also stated that the system of garda discipline is "not fit for purpose".

"Notwithstanding having admitted leaking information wholesale in breach of garda discipline, with the exception of the Roma child case which he contests, and notwithstanding that he presented a false affidavit to the High Court, Superintendent David Taylor continues as of writing this to be superintendent in the traffic division for Dublin."

Irish broadcaster RTÉ has reported that Supt Taylor was suspended from his job on Saturday and applied for retirement on Sunday.

An Garda Síochána said: "A Garda officer has been suspended from duty.

"As this is an employment matter, An Garda Síochána will not be commenting further, particularly on the identity of the individual."