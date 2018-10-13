Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several Eir customers have complained of a lack of information about the fault

A broadband company has apologised after its customers reported widespread problems accessing internet services across the Republic of Ireland.

Eir said it is "aware of a widespread DNS [Domain Name System] outage which is impacting some customers on both our fixed and mobile networks".

The company said its engineers were "working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible".

Several customers have complained of a lack of information about the fault.

Some @eir customers may be facing issues connecting to the network this evening. We apologise for this inconvenience. Our engineers are working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. — eir (@eir) October 13, 2018

Many contacted Eir via its Twitter account to criticise the firm's customer service, and failure to indicate how long it will take to fix the problem.

BBC News NI has contacted the company seeking a response to the criticism.

Eir, which was formerly known as Eircom, provides offers broadband, mobile phone and landline services, as well as TV packages.