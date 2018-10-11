Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Midfielder Arda Turan is on loan from Barcelona

Turkish football star Arda Turan has been questioned by Turkish police amid reports that he broke a pop star's nose.

The fracas involving singer Berkay Sahin allegedly took place earlier this week in an Istanbul nightclub, Turkish media report.

Turan, 31, was questioned at a police station for three hours and then released, Turkish daily Hurriyet said.

The midfielder plays for Istanbul Basaksehir, on loan from Barcelona.

He also plays for Turkey.

The incident is alleged to have happened at a club in the upmarket Emirgan district of Istanbul earlier this week.

The singer, who goes by the name Berkay, was with his wife Ozlem Ada Sahin at the club when an altercation reportedly broke out with Turan.

Ms Sahin told Haberturk newspaper that the footballer had made suggestive remarks to her, and then launched an attack on her husband.

Berkay, who is well-known in Turkey, was taken to hospital for surgery on his broken nose.

Turan is reported to have denied the attack in posts on social media.

In May, Turan was banned for 16 games and fined 39,000 Turkish lira (£5,000) for pushing an assistant referee.

He joined Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-season loan deal in January having struggled for first-team opportunities at Barcelona.