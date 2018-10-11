Astronauts escape malfunctioning Soyuz rocket
- 11 October 2018
A capsule carrying the crew of a Russian Soyuz rocket that malfunctioned on lift-off has landed safely in Kazakhstan, Russian media report.
Russian Cosmonaut Alexey Ovchinin and US astronaut Nick Hague were on board but their lives "are not in danger," said Russian state TV.
The rocket was en route to the International Space Station (ISS).
The US space agency Nasa said there was an "issue with the booster".
The crew were returning to Earth in "a ballistic descent mode", according to Nasa.