Image copyright Reuters Image caption Club Bruges manager Ivan Leko is being questioned as part of an investigation into alleged fraud

Several of Belgium's top football clubs have been raided as part of a police investigation into alleged fraud involving the transfer of players.

Agents, referees and officials from top clubs including Anderlecht, Club Bruges and Standard Liege are being investigated, Belgian media report.

Club Bruges' manager, Ivan Leko, is being questioned, along with prominent Belgian-Iranian agent Mogi Bayat.

More than 200 police officers took part in raids across several countries.

Police also raided properties in France, Luxemburg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia, prosecutors said in a statement.

A number of people now face questioning, the statement said.

The questioning of Mr Leko, whose team Club Bruges are battling to retain their place in the Champions League after losing 3-1 to Atletico Madrid last week, was later confirmed by the club.

It is reported that Mr Bayat was arrested at his home on Wednesday. The agent is reportedly one of the main targets of the inquiry into "financial fraud and money-laundering".

The investigation, which began last year, will focus on "suspicious financial transactions" in Belgian professional football during the 2017-2018 season, according to Belgium's VRT News.