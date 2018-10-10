Image caption Heavy rains have caused water levels to rise on the island of Majorca

At least five people have died and several are missing in flash flooding on the Spanish island of Majorca.

A huge wave of muddy water engulfed the town of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the island, after a river burst its banks following heavy rain.

Cars were washed away and several people are believed to be missing, local media report.

The Spanish military is deploying more than a hundred emergency workers with sniffer dogs.

Three helicopters and a military Hercules plane are also being sent from the mainland Spanish city of Valencia.