Flash flood kills at least five on Majorca Spain
At least five people have died and several are missing in flash flooding on the Spanish island of Majorca.
A huge wave of muddy water engulfed the town of Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, in the east of the island, after a river burst its banks following heavy rain.
Cars were washed away and several people are believed to be missing, local media report.
The Spanish military is deploying more than a hundred emergency workers with sniffer dogs.
Three helicopters and a military Hercules plane are also being sent from the mainland Spanish city of Valencia.